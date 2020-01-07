While the Kardashians were copping backlash for their supposed lack of action in the horrific bushfires that are currently devastating our country, Kylie Jenner became locked in a controversy of her own.

Jenner was called out by followers for posting a photo wearing mink fur slippers on social media, while simultaneously raising awareness about the rising death toll of animals in Southern Australia via her Instagram stories.

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

A source close to Kylie has since insisted to PEOPLE that the reality star’s intentions are pure and she wants nothing more than to help those affected by the fires.

“That post was completely unintentional,” the insider says. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

The insider also revealed that Kylie is donating $1 million to various relief efforts as a way of showing her support.

Kylie’s donation comes after sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian hit back at a fan who accused them of failing to donate to the cause.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicise everything,” Kim wrote.

“Modern King James Version Therefore when you do your merciful deeds, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may have glory from men. Truly I say to you, They have their reward,” Khloe wrote.

“We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organisations/websites where we can all help save our planet,” she added.

“Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention.”

“We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

