Oh my God, this is not a drill: Joe Jonas has not only confirmed there’s a new Jonas Brothers album on the way, but it’s already done. S.O.S.

The bombshell came by way of a très dramatique Instagram post showing the JoBros gathered around a piano. They’re all looking very pensive; Nick is leaning against a window with his hand on his chin, deep in thought. Kevin is awkwardly standing with his hands in his bootcut jeans, looking as if he’s about to break into a jaw-dropping rendition of ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ by Steps. And sweet Joe looks like he’s either reconsidering all of his life choices, or just found out his favourite restaurant has closed down.

The caption to the, quite frankly, intriguing pic was: “Making the new album”. ‘Yuge!

But then Joe took the announcement a step further by leaving the following comment: “You mean the finished album.” I don’t know about you but I’m well and truly burnin’ up at this news.

Considering the band has been teasing new music since 2020 the announcement is, understandably, an earth-shattering one for the real JoBros fans in the chat.

The new album will be the band’s sixth one, which is simply an astounding amount of discography. The brothers are verging into André Rieu territory and honestly? Good for them.

Of course, the album will be the second one the band has released since they reunited to drop Happiness Begins in 2019. What a beautiful year that was, before the whole global pandemic thing.

While it’s all very exciting news, the Jonas Brothers have been quite tight-lipped about the new album and when it’ll be released.

“I don’t have a tonne to say about it because we’re taking our sweet time. I don’t have a date for you. I don’t have really a musical idea of what it’ll sound like or what it won’t,” Joe told POPSUGAR.

“I just can tell you that it’s a work in progress, and I encourage everyone to be patient with us as we figure this out, but we’re not going to do it like other times, where we just go silent.

“We’re going to continue to play music and play shows and tour. I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Praying the album will be released in time for hot girl summer and not in the Year 3000.