John Cena literally said “you can’t see me” for his own godamn wedding, getting married in secret with girlfriend of a-year-and-a-half, Shay Shariatzadeh.

First reported by the PWInsider, the couple exchanged vows in Tampa, Florida on October 12. According to the publication, the wedding was very intimate and they only filed for a marriage certificate in early October.

The pair started dating in early 2019, where the two were spotted on a date night in Shariatzadeh’s hometown of Vancouver.

Not long before the pair started dating, Cena had a very high-profile split with fellow professional wrestler Nikki Bella in 2018. Bella and Cena were together for six years and engaged for a year before their split.

In 2017, Cena proposed to Bella in at WrestleMania 33 in front of millions live around the world. However, just a year after the engagement was announced, the couple let fans know on social media that they had split.

Bella is currently engaged to her 2017 Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, they also have a three-month old child together.

On The Bellas podcast with Lisa Vanderpump, the Bella sisters discussed whether Nikki had feelings for Artem while engaged to John Cena. She revealed there were no feelings at all between them at the time, and it was purely an emotional bond, rather than physical.

“You do get up close and personal with them, I have to say. You have a bond with your dancing partner,” Nikki told Lisa in the podcast.

“I think being an athlete when I did Dancing, was the first time I was ever vulnerable with a man.

“Where I got the bond was having to depend on him. And I never had to depend on a man before.”

The only thing that Nikki Bella found awkward about dancing with Chigvintsev, was when his leg had to be in between her legs during certain dances.

“It was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s was in between mine, and I was like ‘Whoa!’ It was weird,” she said.

Ooft, sounds a bit saucy to me.