John Cena Announces His Shock Retirement From The WWE, Fighting Back Tears In An Emotional Speech

At the ripe (not even that old) age of 47, wrestling superstar John Cena has announced that he will retire from the WWE. After years of telling us his signature catchphrase “you can’t see me”, it might finally soon be true.

During the Money in the Bank Pay Per View event, Cena informed the Toronto crowd that next year’s Wrestlemania will be his last outing.

“I hear a mixed opinion out there,” said Cena, getting noticeably emotional in front of the crowd.

“Why now? Because it’s Money in the Bank. The ultimate symbol of opportunity. And this farewell does not end tonight. It is filled with opportunity.”

“I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025, will be the last WrestleMania I compete in.”

“I want to say ‘thank you’”, he finished, to chants of “Thank you, Cena” from the Canadian crowd.

Cena has previously hinted that his days brawling in the WWE were limited.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, the wrestler-turned-movie star admitted that “50 [years old] is my absolute line in the sand … I would like to try and do it [retire] before that.

“I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life, being a great husband and partner is one of those.

Following Cena’s in-ring announcement, he was greeted by WWE’s Chief Content Officer and Cena’s former rival, Paul Michael Levesque, better known as Triple H.

Levesque tweeted the footage of the interaction, using the opportunity to dub Cena the “Greatest of All Time”.

While John Cena leaves an enormous legacy inside the squared circle, he has also become known for his charity work outside of it.

In 2022, he set a Guinness Book Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants. At that point in time, Cena had met up with 650 critically ill children who had asked to meet him.

Photo by WWE/Getty Images.