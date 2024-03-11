John Cena Stripped Down To His Birthday Suit To Present The Oscar For Best Costume Design

If you’re one of the people who think that awards ceremonies like the Oscars are boring, I might have just the thing to sway your opinion. At the 2024 Oscar Awards, WWE’s golden boy John Cena presented an award completely in the nude proving that his catchphrase “You can’t see me” is, in fact, wrong.

Wearing only a pair of Birkenstocks (Arizona style, obviously), the wrestler-turned-actor inched on stage holding the nominee envelope over his mini John Cena to announce the winners for the Costume Design award.

As you’d expect, the man looks like he’s carved out of stone and has titties that honestly rival my own.

“Costumes — they are so important,” he said as the crowd laughed along.

“Maybe the most important thing there is. I… I can’t open the envelope.”

Thankfully, the fully-dressed host Jimmy Kimmel came to the rescue.

“Oh my god,” he exclaimed, walking on stage and introducing the nominees on the nakie man’s behalf.

You can see the hilarious moment below.

As the nominee montage began on the big screens in the theatre, a whole team of people raced on stage to help the Ricky Stanicky star cover up his bits and pieces. Even Jimmy Kimmell had a very important role to play by standing in front of John’s junk while the costume team made sure he was fully dressed and ready to announce the winners.

When the lights came back on, he was decent and dashing in a gorgeous silk gown. The RANGE on this man!!!!!

John Cena presented the Best Costume Design award for “Poor Things” to Holly Waddington in his gorgeous silk gown. (Image: Getty)

While the sketch itself was pretty fun, I’d argue that the behind-the-scenes teamwork was better. You can check it out below.

While the good people at the Oscars did a wonderful job at making sure he was covered up where it counts, it didn’t stop audience members from documenting the occasion and snapping a few cheeky pics of his dumpy.

Judging by the audio on all the footage taken from inside the room — and Margot Robbie‘s reaction — it seems like this little sketch went down a treat.

Apparently, this year’s Oscars are the 50th anniversary of a streaker running across the stage. What a lovely way to honour that random man.

Good stuff all round!!!!!