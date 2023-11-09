Jerry Seinfeld AKA That Bee From That One Bee Movie Is Touring Australia & New Zealand In 2024

Pound the giggle alarm because beloved American stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld is finally going on tour in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Look, I’m not gonna lie to you. I think I only know this man from that cursed 2007 Bee Movie that I think was absolutely birthed from the Uncanny Valley and had borderline bee-astiality moments.

But hey, it has a cult following, and of course, other generations may know him for the chokehold he had on the comedy world in the 90s and his sitcom Seinfeld.

On Thursday morning, fans of the comedian were blessed to discover that their fave will be heading Down Under in 2024 for the first time in more than five years.

“I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world,” the stand-up comic said in a statement following the announcement of his Aussie tour.

(Image source: Getty Images / Rosalind OConnor for NBC)

So, if you’re keen to see this bee buzzing around Australia with a shit ton of jokes, here are all the details we know so far.

Seinfeld will be performing for six nights in four Aussie states and two New Zealand cities throughout June 2024.

This is what Seinfeld’s tour will look like according to TEG Dainty, the official ticket website for the comedian’s gig.

Perth, RAC Arena – Saturday, June 15 2024. Sydney, Qudos Arena – Sunday, June 16 2024. Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Wednesday, June 19 2024. Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Thursday, June 20 2024. Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – Saturday, June 22 2024 and Sunday, June 23 2024. Auckland, Spark Arena – Monday, June 24 2024. Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena – Wednesday, June 26 2024.

Obviously, Melbourne are once again the faves as they get one extra show. But who knows, maybe if it sells out he’ll stick around for more.

Where can I grab tickets?

Punters who are keen to see their sitcom king IRL, the only official website for tickets is TEGdainty.com.

According to the website, Tesltra Plus members — for Australia only — get access to a member pre-sale on Tuesday, November 14 at 12pm (local time).

TEG Dainty presale starts on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm (local time) and general public tickets are up for grabs on Friday, November 17 from 12pm (local time).

Fans can also register for the TEG Dainty presale on the website.

More info on Seinfeld’s cheeky tour is set to drop, so be sure to bookmark this smexy article for updates.

Image source: Getty Images / Manny Carabel