Jerry Seinfeld Is Baiting Fans About A Reunion & Deuxmoi Has Some Insight On What’s Going On

Ya know, we’re living in a society, we’re supposed to act in a civilised way. But Jerry Seinfeld has never been known for his civility, and so he’s gone and riled up the fandom by teasing a possible Seinfeld reunion, which people have been begging for since the show ended in ’98.

While performing a stand-up set last weekend, Seinfeld told a Boston audience that he “has a little secret” about the finale of the show.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Iiiiiinteresting.

In the wake of this, a Deuxmoi disciple shared an interesting insight in the form of an email that was shared to the goss guru’s Instagram Story.

It goes like this:

“Move over boy bands. If the reunion recently hinted by the show’s co-creator is real, that would be the news of the quadranscentennial. But this funny man is known for being ultra-sensitive to criticism, so maybe he just wanted to mess with people still criticising the finale. Deux, what is the REAL story?”

The iconic sitcom wrapped up with the four friends being locked in jail for breaking the Good Samaritan law, an ending that has been torn apart, analysed and critiqued to high heavens for decades now.

As the Deux disciple pointed out, Seinfeld is quite a sensitive soul (most comedians are) and the criticism of his series has always been something of a soft spot. So either he’s planning something that’ll restore everyone’s faith in the ending, or he’s… just fucking with us.

Based on what he said during his set, I’m guessing that the reunion will involve the four friends potentially being released from jail to return to their regular miserable lives in New York, albeit 25 years older.

Maybe it’s just a one-off scene, maybe it’s special episode that’ll be hawked for a ridiculous price to some streamer, who knows!

In 2018, the comedian teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that a revival was “possible,” but he did not go into it further.

The closest we’ve had to a Seinfeld reunion was a special appearance by all four leads on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David’s brain child.

Have a peek at it below: