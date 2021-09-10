Jennifer Aniston is one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Everyone knows it. Everyone.

I read Deuxmoi on the daily and I’ve only seen GLOWING reviews about her from punters (and let’s face it – people are quick to have a bitch!). The gal was on a show called Friends, for god’s sake, which lasted for a decade, and she’s still friends with her, erm, friends all these years later.

So the idea of Jennifer Aniston having friction with anyone seems like a foreign concept, but according to a bunch of media outlets, she sparred with a talkshow host in a new interview, so I immediately went to check it out.

The actress and her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon appeared on a British talkshow called The One Show where they discussed getting up early to film the show.

“I learned the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow-moving train,” Aniston said.

“I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The One Show.

One of the hosts, Jermaine Jenas, then interrupted Aniston to ask Witherspoon a question while insinuating that Aniston doesn’t like getting up early.

“Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said.

“Did I sell that to you?’” she responded, to which the host replied: “A little bit, a little bit.”

“Did I get a good deal?” Aniston replied.

Honestly, I think she was just being folksy and sassy. I don’t think she meant it as a Red Ross moment (Friends fans will understand).

Watch it below at around 3:50.

Even the other host, Zoe Ball, later addressed the moment on her radio show the following day, telling her listeners that she’s “still getting over” the awkwardness of the Jennifer Aniston interview.

Awkward? I mean, sure. A tad. But trust me, I’ve seen worse. Hell, I’ve done worse. But those stories require a pitcher of Pinot Grigio and a dark bar, so HMU when they finally open.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.