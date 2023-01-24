Buckle up folks, an anonymous Aussie claiming to have gone to school with The Bachelors‘ Jed McIntosh reckons he was never bullied in school. In fact, they posit that Jed was the bully. Now that’s something alternative for you.

Spilling the tea to So Dramatic‘s Megan Pustetto, the anon schoolmate ripped into Jed’s story about getting teased at school for his alternative nails to the point that they were torn off. According to them, this never happened.

“So I went to school with Jed, he was one of the cool kids at school,” the individual wrote to the podcast.

“He never used to paint his nails. He was in my class.

“He said he got bullied and bashed in school and his nails ripped off but that is absolute lies, I never once saw him wear nail polish.”

I have no idea how private schools operate internally but I would be surprised if they let people waltz in with nail polish on. If I tried to do that at my little all-boys Catholic school I would have been sniped from a tall tower.

“Our school was private so they were very strict on bullying as well. I’m just flabbergasted at those words,” the source continued.

“He was the type to pick on others, he was popular and never bullied.

“He was one of the cool kids and he was always fishing for attention.”

Of course, we have to take these anon claims with a grain of salt. We have no idea which parts are true, if any, and no way to verify them.

READ MORE People Are Ready To Yeet Themselves Into Space After That Telescope Dinner Invite On The Bachelors

“Also, he was never ‘alternative’,” the source wrote, still not finished ripping Jed a new one.

“He was just a standard private school boy so I find how he is portraying when he was younger so funny.”

We’ve been given plenty of reasons to distrust Aussie private school boys over the years, so I don’t know how to feel about all of this.

All I know for sure is that Jed McIntosh is somehow not even the most controversial bachelor on the show. That award goes to Felix Van Hofe.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Jed McIntosh for comment.