Resurfaced Interview Features James Franco Telling Mila Kunis A Fkd Story About An Anon Actress

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and rape.

The backlash over Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis‘ support of That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson has prompted the resurfacing of a 2012 interview with Kunis and James Franco.

Appearing in Interview Magazine, Franco revisited an alleged experience he had with an unnamed actress he worked with on an undisclosed film. Folks now believe they know who the actress is, and honestly, the whole story is not the flex Franco and Kunis think it is.

In the resurfaced interview between Franco and Kunis that was published ahead of their 2013 film Oz: The Great and Powerful, Franco reflected on an actress who reportedly walked off set due to a scene that was “pretty outrageous”.

“So a funny thing happened on this movie I’m doing down here in New Orleans that made me think of you,” Franco said to Kunis.

“The movie is a comedy, but it’s kind of an outrageous one, and this actress — I won’t say who, but she had a smaller role in the film — walked off the movie in the middle of a scene.”

The movie was then revealed to be a Seth Rogan film.

“It’s not as if the scene wasn’t in the script, though. In any case, I didn’t see any of this go down, but I guess she basically went up to the directors, Seth and Evan [Goldberg], and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this’,” Franco continued.

“She, by the way, didn’t have to do anything crazy in the scene. But what was going on around her was, I guess, too extreme for her.”

According to Franco, at the time, Rogan asked the actress if they could do anything to fix the scene, to which she replied, “There’s nothing you can do to fix it. It’s just everything.”

Rogan replied to her: “Well, let’s just shoot it and I promise you can come to the editing room, and if you don’t like what we’ve cut together, then we will not put it in the movie.”

“No, that’s still not good. I just can’t do this. I can’t be here,” the actress relayed to Rogan before ultimately leaving the set.

After sharing this experience, Franco explained that he began with this story as Kunis is “the opposite” of this actress. Basically, she’s game for anything.

“I guess you could say that I have no shame. [laughs] I mean, if you think about all the stuff that you’ve made me do—just you alone, James,” Kunis replied.

Although the interview had taken place a while back, Instagram gossip page @Empsmd has unpacked the information and believes they’ve unearthed who this actress was, claiming it’s Emma Watson.

Before getting into Franco’s experience with this so-called actress with a small role, information before the interview revealed that Franco was in the midst of filming This Is The End — a comedy that showed how celebs would function during the apocalypse — in New Orleans.

In the final cut of the movie, Watson made a brief appearance where the topic of rape was joked around.

According to a blind item — anonymous gossip stories posted online by people in the know — from blindgossip.com, it wasn’t the scene that made this actress leave set.

“The guys were rude the whole time,” the blind item began.

“It was a two-day shoot. Some of the guys had been drinking and smoking weed beforehand and were acting obnoxious. She was clearly uncomfortable filming with them.

“She just said, ‘I’m done,’ and walked off the set and all the way down the street.

“The next day, when we came back to finish the scene, we found out that she quit, and that we would have to reshoot it without her. All the guys were making jokes about her. The ground was wet, and [Actor] said, ‘Oh, look! We’re all stepping in [Actress’] tears!’”

The blind ended with the source describing the film set as a “fraternity” and that they “don’t blame her for quitting”.

The blog post was then filled with comments claiming the actress was Watson, and many of them praised her for standing her ground.

In an interview in 2021 with British GQ, Rogan touched on the topic of Watson leaving the set.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?” Rogen told the publication.

“I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.”

He soon made an X (formerly Twitter) statement about the interview, clarifying what he said.

“Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set,’ and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did,” he began.

“The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.”

Rogan ended the statement by apologising to the actress and expressing his “disappointment” that she had left the movie set.

“I wish I had done more to prevent it,” Rogan wrote.

Regardless of who this actress is, the situation and the movie, I just think that they’re very brave for walking out on a project that they found uncomfortable.

It’s so upsetting that Kunis just went with what Franco was saying instead of holding him or the crew accountable for letting a fellow actress get to a point where she needed to leave the set.

And a big BOO to Franco, who obviously did nothing to aid the actress in this situation. Then again, I expect nothing more from this man who previously admitted to having sex with his students amid years of sexual misconduct allegations.

Kunis is currently facing backlash after she wrote a letter defending Danny Masterson’s character. Masterson has since been convicted of rape.

She and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have published an apology video addressing the backlash they received for the letters.

