Ashton Kutcher Has Quit ‘Effective Immediately’ As Chairman Of His Anti-Child-Sex-Abuse Org

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

Ashton Kutcher has resigned from his position as the chairman of Thorn, the anti-child-sex abuse organisation that he co-founded in 2009 with his then-wife Demi Moore.

Early on Saturday morning (Australian time), a blog post was published on the organisation’s website announcing Kutcher’s exit.

“This decision is rooted in the recognition of recent events and ensuring Thorn remains focused on its mission: to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse,” it read.

Mila Kunis, who was also involved as a board observer, is also departing her role per Time.

The site also published a letter from Kutcher addressed to the current board.

“After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately,” he began.

“I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.”

“I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

The update comes a week after the pair responded to widespread backlash after they wrote letters to the judge presiding over convicted rapist Danny Masterson‘s sentencing.

Kunis and Kutcher were among 50 others who wrote in the hope of a lesser punishment being handed down.

In a video posted to Kutcher’s official Instagram account, the married couple delivered an apology. Comments on the original video have been turned off.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher began.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” added Kunis.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling.

Kutcher then explained that Masterson’s family had reached out to them, asking if they could “represent the person we knew for 25 years”.

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way.

“We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis and Kutcher starred alongside Masterson in That 70s Show which ran for 200 episodes between 1998 and 2006.

The letters were initially obtained and published to Substack by journalist Tony Ortega.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Kunis’ letter echoed a similar sentiment.

“While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” wrote Kutcher in his letter to the judge per Variety.

“I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him.

“His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

She added that he was “an exceptional older brother figure” to her.

Other public figures who wrote letters included Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Alanna Masterson, Christopher Masterson, Jordan Masterson, Billy Baldwin, Bijou Phillips, Giovanni Ribisi, Jim Patterson.

Both actors listed Masterson’s drug-free lifestyle as a virtuous trait, worthy of consideration. During the trial, the prosecution argued Masterson drugged the women he raped.

Masterson was initially taken to court in 2022 for three counts of rape by force between 2001 and 2003.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and the trial was declared a mistrial.

This week, the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women.

Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.