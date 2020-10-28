2020 will always be remembered for many things, but in terms of pop culture, it’s been cemented as the year that cancel culture has really taken force as a bunch of celebs have been held accountable for their shitty actions.

Perhaps the biggest example of this is Ellen DeGeneres who went from being one of the highest regarded celebs to one of the absolute worst.

It’s long been rumoured that the talkshow host wasn’t as kindhearted as she’d have you believe, but it’s always just been a rumour.

But earlier this year, a bunch of celebs and production sources publicly called her on her shit and she was finally held accountable for years of alleged toxic behaviour.

The backlash has been so great that she’s lost a ton of viewers and a bunch of celebs refuse to associate with her.

And now that the hordes have taken Ellen down, it appears that they’ve turned the spotlight onto another beloved talkshow host, James Corden.

Comedian Eric Andre addressed Ellen’s ousting in an explosive interview with Vanity Fair where he says that he “never thought she was nice.”

“Boohoo, Ellen was mean. Who gives a shit? I never thought she was nice! She seems like she’d be like, ‘Fucking get me a coffee! Now!'” he said.

He went on to spill the beans on James Corden, opining that his reputation will probs take a hit next.

“Is that what cancel culture’s devolved to? ‘That guy’s not nice!’ James Corden is fucked if that’s the only criteria to get called out,” Andre said. “James Corden and Lorne Michaels are screwed! They’re trembling in their fucking boots.”

Following this interview, tea-spilling Instagram page Deux Moi has been sent a crazy amount of DMs from followers with not-so-nice stories about the Brit. (Editor’s note: Deux Moi is an Instagram account that shares messages sent from fans featuring alleged stories from followers).

One anonymous user called him an “asshole” and claimed that one time at the Met Gala, Corden threw his jacket on the floor “and just… left it.”

Then when she picked it up for him and told him he needed to check it, he responded, “Someone will handle it.”

Another DM came from someone who once sat in Corden’s audience back in 2017. The fan claimed James Corden “stopped the show and called out an audience member for not clapping enthusiastically enough.

“He identified him, made everyone stop to know who he was talking about and told him to get out of the filming if he didn’t clap and look excited.”

This story was backed up by another follower who apparently knows Corden’s wife.

There were also a coupla waiters who spoke out, one described him as a “meal returner” and another told a story about how he once dined with Harry Styles and the talkshow host screamed at the staff and was generally horrible.

Another anonymous source claimed Corden was “notorious for not paying commissions.”

Another goss-spiller said he’s “no joke one of the TV hosts in our industry we’re warned not to work with.”

“At the beginning of his career he was lovely, then the fame got to his head.”

That being said, there was one person who had nice things to say about him, writing that the stories “are hard to believe.”

“My husband has worked with him a couple of times, most recently on the CBS Upfronts and he’s always said how nice he is to the entire cast and crew.”

He added that James “is congenial, happy go lucky, cracking jokes from the minute he came on, knows how to make fun of himself and puts the people around him at ease.”

This is not the first time his reputation as a not-so-nice guy has come out as back in January, he admitted that he acted like “a brat” during the height of his fame after rumours began to circulate about him.

Will James Corden be the next celeb to fall victim to cancel culture? We’ll see. But hopefully, if it’s true, he gets wind of the brewing goss and cleans up his act ASAP.