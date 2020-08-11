Over the last few months, I’ve noticed a slew of celebrities being called out for bad behaviour. I’m not referring to criminal activity here, I’m talking about stars who are rude to waiters, treat stylists like crap, are prone to on-set outbursts, stuff like that.

First, there’s the obvious one: Ellen DeGeneres.

It’s long been rumoured that the talkshow host wasn’t as kindhearted as she’d have you believe, but it’s always just been a rumour.

(Credit: Getty)

Now, we’ve had celebrity after celebrity and production source after production source publicly call her on her shit and she’s finally being held accountable for years of alleged toxic behaviour.

And let’s not forget Lea Michele, who was called out by a bunch of her former Glee co-stars for bullying people on the set of the iconic series.

Sure, it took years for folks to come forward with the allegations, but the point is that she’s finally been taken to task and her shitty attitude has been exposed, forcing her to apologise and reflect on how she’s made people feel.

Have a read of her lengthy apology below:

There’s also been a heap of TikTok videos where people in the know, including a waitress at a swanky NYC restaurant and a former celebrity stylist who praised famous folk who were nice to them and dragged the ones who weren’t.

It seems like there’s been an avalanche of celebrity tea being spilled in recent months and while I’m not a fan of cancel culture, and do not endorse or support it in any way, shape, or form, I am, however, a big fan of accountability and it’s about time that we hold misbehaving celebrities accountable.

Why did Lea Michele think it was acceptable for her to treat new cast members and extras like crap? ‘Cos she’s one of the lead actresses?

Yeah, nah, get fucked, mate. There’s a long line of actors right behind you who would happily fill your spot, who don’t treat people like crap (like Selena Gomez, who has been praised in a recent TikTok vid for her kind nature).

And did Ellen really think she could go on preaching that “be kind to one another” mantra, while allegedly treating people like crap? That shit may have worked 10 years ago, but it sure as hell won’t fly now.

There seems to be an absolute reckoning happening right now and the message is clear: Crappy behaviour will not be tolerated, no matter who you are.

And I truly, madly, deeply love to see it.