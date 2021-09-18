Welp, The Ellen Show is finally coming to an end, and in the midst of the huge panic to secure talent for the final season, Ellen DeGeneres somehow managed to convince a few of her famous friends to guest star.

One such guest, who Ellen now owes a million favours to, is her longtime pal, Kim Kardashian.

The Kar-Jenner klan has notably stood by Ellen during this whole mess as a bunch of them have appeared on the show, despite the allegations of a toxic working environment.

That being said, Kim’s probably regretting chucking her mate a bone after the abject awkwardness of her latest appearance.

The segment had total Dakota Johnson vibes as Kim called Ellen on a nasty lil joke she tried to pull about Kimye’s youngest kid, Psalm.

While looking at pics of Kim’s fam, Ellen remarked: “Psalm was the one wearing the giant chain around his neck. He wears this fake giant chain…”

Kim quickly responded: “Wait, did you say fake? It’s not!”

“Oh my God, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up?” Ellen asked.

“It looks like it’s a wrestler’s belt or something. I just assumed because it’s so huge, that’s hilarious,” Ellen added.

“Yeah, no,” Kardashian responded. I’m telling ya, it had major “That’s not the truth, Ellen” energy.

Have a watch below:

Viewers have taken to social media to call out the abject cringe of the episode.

Have a peek at some of the responses below:

Fake or not, the word didn’t have to be mentioned ???? it’s giving “I love your weave” pic.twitter.com/0oR0bO9ZJX — Indigo Nights ???? (@Blaqueandgolden) September 17, 2021

i swear nothing about ellen sits right with my spirit — ☀️Rojhat ( ????) (@pariah1992) September 16, 2021

Kim said “Play with your audience.. don’t play with me” ???????? pic.twitter.com/UDTcrRRbac — Noir Devereaux ✨ (@NoirDevereaux) September 17, 2021

“Wait did you say it was fake” pic.twitter.com/hWi2eDQsyp — Mars???? strongest avenger (@floppacube) September 17, 2021

Cleared her quickly ???? — Mofumahadi. (@Thato_Moluoane) September 17, 2021

i don’t like the slick “fake chain” comment, that was unnecessary. — ERIC ALESTAN FRAZIER (@EricAlestan) September 17, 2021

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.