In last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jake Ellis, who brimmed with big cranky dad energy over ‘friendship roses’, left the show after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Megan Marx. I think this was pretty obvious, particularly after his date with Helena Sauzier, where he talked about Megan… quite a bit. It probably didn’t help that he was back in the same place where he first fell in love with her. So look, fair enough.

In his final minutes on the show, Jake told viewers that he was leaving Paradise to win Megan back. So, uh, what happened? Well, Jake chatted to PEDESTRIAN.TV this morning about his time on Horny Island.

To be honest, it sounds like Jake and Megan are in that sort of “we’re seeing each other, but it’s not official” phase, y’know? You’ll get it.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: Where was your head at when you returned to Paradise?

Jake: Look, my mindset was that I had such an amazing experience in season 1. Probably one of the highlights of my life so far. At the time, Megan and I hadn’t been together for a while and so I felt like I was ready to put myself back out there, so look, it was hard to say no.

PTV: And when did you realise Paradise wasn’t working out for you?

J: Um, I can’t really – I’m trying to figure out the exact moment, but it’d probably be around the time I had the date with Helena. Like obviously, going there I had all the intentions of putting myself out there, that’s why I took Helena on a date. I was going to do everything I could to see if I was ready for that and if I could do that. But look, my first date with Megan in Paradise was fireworks. This time around with Helena, I didn’t feel anything near that, so that’s when I really started to think, “Hang on, there’s something else going on here.”

PTV: So returning to Paradise and having all those memories come back, did that make you realise you were still in love with Megan?

J: Yeah, it made me think of her more. It sort of progressed as the days went on. Things would happen, certain flashbacks, and it would continue to just get stronger and stronger, and when it got to the rose ceremony it just got a point where I couldn’t ignore it. And I had to listen to what my heart was telling me.

PTV: Did Megan know you were going back to Paradise?

J: Yeah, look, she did know I was going. She wasn’t happy about it, probably – just the same if the roles were reversed, I’d hate it. It would be very difficult to watch. But yeah, when I told her that they had asked me to do it – we were still friends – she said she wished me luck and that she wanted whatever was best for me.

PTV: And have you guys spoken since?

J: So yeah, obviously when I came back from Paradise it was full steam ahead to win her back. Look, we have been spending time together and so we’ll wait and see what will happen. We’ve watched the last few episodes together, which has been really amazing. We watched last night’s episode together, which was good.

J: So look, we’ve obviously made some mistakes in the past and there are a few things that are going on in my life at the moment that I need to deal with, before we jump back into anything serious.

PTV: So the friendship rose, can you talk me through your thoughts on that?

J: Obviously it got really magnified when I did my speech and called a few people out, but there was a big lead up to that rose ceremony where people were making deals on the side. Like, I’ll give you a rose if you give me a rose, and then we can continue to do that until the end of the show. It was stuff like that, and just making plans of just sticking around to try and enjoy a free holiday, which I just obviously wasn’t a fan of.

J: It defeats the purpose. The whole experience means something to me because it does work and it still means something to me now, because it did make me realise that I am still in love. I just don’t like seeing people waste time.

PTV: So since you’re a Bachie veteran, what was your vibe of the show this year?

J: Well, it was definitely different. There are some different and interesting characters on this one, this time around. It was a lot more tense. There’s just a different structure to the first one. Obviously, they’ve put a lot of different things in there like the Bula Banquet, which is good because it changes up the game. I think there are some really genuine people in there that are going to give it a shot and then there are people there for entertainment.

PTV: Can you name names?

J: Ooh, I can probably name names of the people I think are going to fall in love!

PTV: Go for it!

J: Watching it back last night, I’m a very big fan of Glenn [Smith] and Alisha [Aitken-Radburn]. I think it hit me in all the feels watching it last night. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens with them.

PTV: So, what’s next for you?

J: What’s next for me? Well, I feel like I’m all grown up now. I’ve got a really successful career that I’ve been working really hard on. I’m in sales for a tech company, which has been amazing. And I’m just going to continue to see what happens with Megan and I. If that doesn’t work out, of course I’ll be hurt. But I definitely know what I’m looking for. I do want that marriage and the kids and all that kind of stuff. that’s where I’m getting to in life.

PTV: And can we expect to see you at the Bachie in Paradise reunion?

J: If they do one, yeah I’ll be there! But um, you’ll definitely not see me in Bachie on Paradise again.

PTV: You’re all done?

J: Yeah, I’m done.