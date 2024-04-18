Did TikTok Star Jacob Sartorius Just Out His Mum For Cheating On His Dad In A New Song?

Jacob Sartorius — the now 21-year-old social media star and singer who rose to fame from posting lip-syncing videos on the defunct app Musical.ly and also for dating Millie Bobby Brown for a bit — has seemingly decided to tease his latest single in the most tea-filled way possible: by insinuating that he caught his mum cheating on his dad and then deciding to write a song about it. It’s called MARKETING, baby, look it up!!!!

On Wednesday, Jacob shared a 30-second clip to his 11.7 million followers on Instagram and 23.6 million followers on TikTok. The video begins with a clip showing an older couple sitting in folding chairs looking out at the ocean and sharing a kiss. It sounds very sweet… except for the caption on the clip which reads: “The moment my Mom caught me videotaping her cheating on my dad 💔.”

Then, it flips to Mr Sartorious in a backward hat singing a track called “Simon Says”. And no, it’s not a cover of Pharoahe Monch‘s absolute fkn banger. It’s an original which I personally would describe as elementary-theme-inspired TikTok Pop.

You can check it out below.

It really is something else, isn’t it?

At first, I genuinely thought Jacob — who has somehow found the fountain of youth because he still looks 15 — was outing his mum for some super shady behaviour and using it as a spicy opportunity to release some music. And if that is the case, power to ya pal. I guess you’ve got to write about what you know.

There he is, there’s our boy. (Image: Instagram / @jacobsartorius)

The video has racked up 3.8 million views on TikTok, and a further 644K on IG, which is pretty damn good! But this morning, Jacob released two more videos to his social media accounts with the same song, same hook but this time, both videos feature a different clip of people in various cheating-esque situations. Then, of course, Jacob comes in strummin’ his guitar. Backwards hat is present.

Now that these two vids are out, I think it’s unlikely that Jacob has decided to out his mum for not being too faithful to his papa. The tea has gone from scalding to iced. For that, I apologise.

If anything, this has been a good reminder that Jacob Sartorius is around, doing his thing. I personally haven’t thought about him since he was dating Millie Bobby Brown. That was in 2018, and now she’s engaged to Jake Bonjovi, so there’s that.

But look, kudos to the kid, because while I personally don’t ~vibe~ with his music, he seems to be killing it. With almost 35 million followers across his social media accounts, there’s no denying he’s got influence and a pretty solid career ahead of him.

And if his mum is cheating on his dad, I think it is fair to say it’s no longer a secret.