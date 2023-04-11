Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she’s set to say “I do” to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

That’s right, folks! Millie Bobby Brown is engaged. I don’t know what I was doing when I was 19 but it most definitely was not getting proposed to.

The Stranger Things star announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a v. adorable and smiley photo of her in the arms of Bongiovi, who I’ve just realised is the son of Bon Jovi. At least the wedding entertainment is already sorted!

The monochrome filter was a beautiful touch, as were the beaming smiles and the stunning rock.

Side note, but Brown is absolutely rocking the glazed donut nails à la Hailey Bieber. If and when I get proposed to, I’m praying my talons are just as sparkly and gorgeous.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown wrote alongside the picture. Not the Taylor Swift lyrics given the whole breakup sitch.

Bongiovi announced the exciting news on his Instagram by sharing some adorable piccies from the engagement photoshoot.

“Forever,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a white love heart emoji. Bless.

The sweet duo were first linked back in June 2021, after being spotted holding hands in New York City. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple can be seen taking it in turns carrying Brown’s poodle Winnie in a tote bag, whom she travels with to help ease her anxiety.

Ladies, if he doesn’t literally hold your poodle à la Jake Bongiovi, dump him.

Congratulations to the adorable couple, and here’s hoping no Stranger Things shenanigans wreak havoc on the special day.