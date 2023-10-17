Millie Bobby Brown Has Opened Up About Shitty Adults Who Called Her ‘A Brat’ When She Was A Kid

Stranger Things star and UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown, has opened up about a variety of topics in a ‘yuge interview with Glamour, including how a psychic reading led her to a “feminist awakening”.

It’s undeniable that Millie Bobby Brown has made a massive impact on pop culture. Starring in Netflix’s Stranger Things at just 11 years old, Millie captivated the world with her incredible performance as our fave telekinetic queen, Eleven.

(Image source: Getty Images / David Livingston) (Image source: Netflix / Stranger Things)

Looking back at her rise to stardom in an interview with Glamour — where she’s being praised as one of its global Women of the Year — Millie opened up about a variety of topics, including her fiance Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, Stranger Things and fucked adult fans.

So we’ve picked all the juiciest pieces and cut them into bite-sized bits for you to enjoy. Here’s all the tea from Millie’s spiel with Glamour.

How she became a feminist

This has to be one of the more interesting, but kind of funny, bits of the story: how did child star Millie Bobby Brown become a feminist?

In her chat to the publication, Millie credits her feminist awakening to a psychic, who straight up told her she was, in fact, a feminist.

According to the article, Millie was trying to figure out if she was a feminist by googling “How do I know If I’m a feminist?” After reading a few articles and books on the topic, Millie said she “really grasped the idea of feminism” and what it meant to her.

Unfortunately, she didn’t spill on exactly what the psychic told her, but I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall just to hear that entire conversation.

How she feels about Stranger Things

Although Stranger Things has played a huge part in Millie’s career, the actress says she’s ready to be donezo with the franchise, equating that part of her career to “graduating from high school”.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” she said.

“Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

It’s unsure exactly when Millie will be exiting the beloved show. However, we do know that the next season of Stranger Things has been delayed due to the recent WAG and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Addressing ~literal~ adults who shamed her for interviews

In case you weren’t around the internet during the press tours of the Stranger Things cast: fans of the show, who were usually adults, would shame Millie for being loud and talking over the other stars during interviews. You can even find compilation videos of Millie in these interviews with titles like “Millie Bobby Brown being annoying” or “Millie Bobby Brown triggering me”.

In her interview with Glamour, the actress reflected on the actions of these adults and how they impacted her as a literal child.

“We’re kids—we talk over each other,” she began.

“I was just penalized for overtalking and oversharing and being too loud.”

The actress recalled that she was labelled as an “idiot”, “stupid” and a “brat” by adult fans for, what she called, “trying to steal the thunder” of her co-stars.

“It’s hard to hear that at 13,” Millie said.

“You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person.’

“In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”

How her soon-to-be-husband helped her to be herself

After completely obliterating all the shitty adults who called her — a child at the time — a “brat”, Millie opened up about her fiancé and how he helped her fall in love with herself.

“When I met Jake I just felt I could be loud,” she began.

“He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.

“He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’”

(Image source: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023, announcing their huge relationship move with Taylor Swift lyrics.

We all know that being a child star is not easy, so I’m glad that Millie has utilised this interview as a way to shine some light on the industry — especially calling out fucked adult fans.

Lowkey, this interview has turned me into a Millie Bobby Brown stan. But honestly, I’ve always loved her ever since she rapped Nicki Minaj‘s “Monster” verse on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

What a star.

Image source: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris