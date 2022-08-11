Millie Bobby Brown has finally shared how she felt after TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic openly degraded her as a teen on social media last year.

ICYMI, Brown and Ecimovic allegedly dated when she was 16 years old and he was 20. He was living with her family at the time.

When Ecimovic was 21, he spoke openly about their alleged relationship during an Instagram Live where described sex acts he claimed Brown performed on him when she was underage. He also joked that he “groomed” her. It was fucked. Or, as Brown’s reps put it, “irresponsible, offensive, and hateful”.

Now the Stranger Things star has finally opened up about the aftermath of the “unhealthy situation”.

“It was a year of healing,” Millie Bobby Brown told Allure.

“When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless.

“Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so fucking long.”

Brown was the victim of intense cyberbullying as well as creepy advances from adult men during her teen years. There was a Reddit countdown for her 18th birthday where men celebrated finally being able to openly sexualise her because she was now “legal”. The things teenage girls have to deal with… Ugh.

The internet was just no longer a safe place for her, so Brown left social media last year for good.

She is no longer on TikTok or Twitter, and her Instagram and Facebook are managed by her team.

Brown told Allure that now, her goal is to make sure other young people don’t feel so alone and helpless. And that really she isn’t that different from them.

“Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things.

“I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”

You can read Milly Bobby Brown’s full profile here.