Drake Addresses Backlash Over Underage Millie Bobby Brown Friendship In Spicy New Song Lyrics

After years of backlash stemming from his friendship with then-teenage actress Millie Bobby Brown, rapper Drake appeared to finally address the drama in his new song, “Another Late Night”.

The unlikely duo struck up a friendship in 2017 after they met backstage at one of Drake’s concerts in Australia, when MBB was just a wee 14-year-old and the musician was 31. So, y’know, a little suss for those on the outside looking in.

However, Millie has always maintained that there’s nothing off about their relationship, telling W magazine at the time that it was a mentor-mentee sorta sitch.

“I ask his advice,” she explained, dishing further to Access Hollywood that Drake is “so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model”.

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” Millie said.

“He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

Still, the Stranger Things breakout star and Drake’s 17-year age gap continued to be a topic of criticism among fans, with some alleging that the One Dance singer was “grooming” the young actress.

Millie later addressed this on her Instagram Story in 2018, calling fans “weird”.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she penned.

Over the years, Drake has remained relatively mum about the drama. That is, until his album For All The Dogs dropped on October 6.

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” he raps on the new track Another Late Night.

“Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes. Open up that shit, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin.’”

…whatever that means.

Following the release of the album, Drake also dished on his SiriusXM Sound 42 show, Table For One, that he’s taking a hiatus from making music to “focus on [his] mental health”.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be honest,” he said.

“I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I’ll talk about that soon enough.”

He continued: “I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that, I would love to focus on. So I’m gonna lock the door in the studio for a little bit.

“I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe, maybe a year or something, or maybe a little longer.”