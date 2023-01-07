Prepare to feel woefully inadequate about your $124 bank balance because the Stranger Things cast is about to be rolling in dosh. Season 5 of the series is tipped to begin production in May and we’ve just learned how many millions the actors will cop in their salary.

According to reporting by Puck News, there’ll be a tiered salary system with four different layers.

At the top of the totem poll will be “the adults” AKA Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).

These two icons are slated to receive USD $9.5 (AUD $13.8 million) which I reckon is more than enough to cover meals and fuel on shoot days. Oh, and a few beachside mansions.

The second-highest tier will feature the likes of Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Sadie Sink (Max) who play “the kids”.

These cast members are rumoured to be getting “just over” USD $7 million (AUD $10 million) for the project.

If I’d just turned 18 and someone gave me $10 million Aussie dollars in salary, I would simply faint. And then purchase a beachside mansion upon regaining consciousness.

Next up we’ve got supporting characters Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Maya Hawke (Robin), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Joe Keery (Steve).

These guys will reportedly bank “just over” USD $6 million (AUD $8.6 million).

The fourth tier is a bit of a mixed bag and will contain “everyone else” according to Business Insider.

Now, there’s still an elephant in the room that needs to be addressed.

Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven) and her team are rumoured to be in separate negotiations for her slice of this enormous Stranger Things salary pie.

Given Millie’s clout, we can be pretty certain she’ll be receiving a truckload more than the rest of the cast.

So now that we know what (most of) the actors will be getting paid, all that’s left to do is sit here, twiddle our thumbs and count down the days until Stranger Things Season 5 drops.

In the meantime, seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.