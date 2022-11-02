The Creel House from Stranger Things is up for sale and in this housing market, it’s looking like a pretty good deal. I’ll take Vecna for a gorgeous set of floorboards any day.

The house has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and is up for sale for AUD$2.34 million (USD$1.5 million) in Rome, Georgia. A bloody steal if you ask me. That’d barely get you a shack in Bondi, I bet.

The Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it’s one of the most perfect Victorians we’ve ever seen!!! pic.twitter.com/LRwnctbqIB — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 1, 2022

Some bedrooms pic.twitter.com/vJe06GMNmy — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 1, 2022

Okay I have to say, it’s quite stunning and a lot less creepy when it’s not all dark and spook-ified. Those green couches and wallpaper are very much giving a Victorian era version of the famed Dakota Johnson Architectural Digest house tour.

In the house’s Zillow description, it says potential buyers will “recognise much of what has been prominently featured in [Stranger Things‘s] fourth season”.

“Including: the majestic formal dining table where telekenisis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club,” it continues. Tee hee.

Regardless, you can recreate all your Steve Harrington fantasies to your heart’s content.

The house also features built-in bookshelves, a custom buffet, a wet bar and… a cast iron urinal. Damn, I can’t believe they skipped that in Stranger Things.

It’s also set on a solid acre of land, should you want to create an elaborate Stranger Things shrine.

IM SHAKING LET ME LIVE IN THE CREEL HOUSE ITS BEAUTIFUL https://t.co/yYodz8OURb — jas!! 🦇🍦💕 (@eggurie) November 2, 2022

For $2.3 million in Sydney, you can get a CBD apartment with some great views, but only approximately one-seventh of the bathrooms that the Creel House has to offer.

I know which one I would pick.

The house dates back to 1882 and was previously sold in 2019, according to Apartment Therapy. The publication said the house is actually thought to be haunted. That ghost is truly living a life of luxury.

Fans online have questioned if the house is still going to feature on Stranger Things Season Five if it’s on sale, ‘cos filming won’t start until 2023.

Wait are they not using the Creel house anymore? pic.twitter.com/4Rn4uleOTC — Mags | THE INTIMATE MOMENT WAS SHATTERED (@OwlQueen1010) November 2, 2022

To be fair, the house did get split down the middle in Season Four Part Two. I guess we’ll just have to wait until Stranger Things Season Five drops to find out.

In the meantime, if you have a tidy $2.34 million lying around and fancy moving to Georgia, the house could be yours. I can’t believe I’m genuinely stealing interior design ideas from the creepy AF Creel House. Don’t judge a mansion by its scary fictional monster owner, I guess.