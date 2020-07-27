Thanks for signing up!

There’s a spicy rumour floating around that Bachelor In Paradise star Jackson Garlick hooked up with one of the producers on the Channel Ten dating series.

An insider spilled the tea to Woman’s Day, claiming the pair leave the island together in the end.

“She [the producer] had her eyes on a lot of the boys but she ended up hooking up with Jackson,” the insider says, adding that they’re still a thing even after production wrapped.

“They were seeing each other quite a bit after the show – they definitely gave it a red hot go.”

The insider claimed that this is not an isolated incident as another producer has been fired in the past for committing the same offence.

“One female producer was fired from The Bachelorette after she became too involved with the boys and forgot about her job and what she was there to do,” the source reveals.

It had been rumoured for months that Jackson, who starred on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, would appear in Paradise, and it was confirmed last month, albeit by accident.

Lucky Connect, a Melbourne-based influencer agency, shared a photo to Instagram featuring Jackson alongside his Bachelorette co-stars Jamie Doran and Timm Hanly. The post was later deleted.

Jackson came in fourth place during Angie’s season of The Bachelorette.

He enters Paradise tonight.