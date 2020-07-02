Well shit the bloody bed, a major player in the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season may have just been revealed by, of all things, an Instagram leak from an “influencer marketing” company.

While a handful of cast members for the hotly anticipated island rootfest have already been confirmed by official promos from Nine, many of the heads set to make BiP appearances remain a mystery. But one of those cloches may have been yoinked up thanks to the timely leak.

It would seem that Jackson Garlick, aka the Pie Man from Angie Kent‘s season of The Bachelorette, is among the cast of this year’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Garlick’s presence was all-but confirmed by a hastily deleted Instagram post from Melbourne-based influencer agency Lucky Connect, who shared a snap of Garlick alongside Timm Hanly and Jamie Doran, both of whom have been previously confirmed as Bachelor in Paradise cast members for 2020.

The post, which was screenshotted because the Internet simply does not ever forget, also included the accompanying caption “Our good friends are returning to our TV screens for @bachelorinparadiseau on July 15th,” even going so far as to tag Garlick directly to erase what little doubt remained.

Garlick was eliminated from Kent’s Bachelorette season in fourth place following the home town visits, and has outwardly refused to rule out a tilt at Bachelor in Paradise publicly. In an interview with TV Week last year, he stated “If there is an opportunity to do it again and the timing is right and I’m in the right headspace then I’d be open to giving it a crack.”

If true, that would confirm long-standing rumour that old mate is indeed a part of this year’s series, putting him amongst the previously confirmed cast which includes the likes of Abbie Chatfield, Ciarran Stott, Mary Viturino, Brittney Weldon, and an absolute truckload of other horny hopefuls, all looking to be the one that does the fucc with the person that wins (?) the show (??).

Bachelor in Paradise is due to hit screens from July 15th on. Event viewing. Cannot miss it.