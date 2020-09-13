It’s been mere weeks since Bachelor In Paradise wrapped up, giving us two adorably happy couples and more drama than we could ever ask for. But it appears the BIP producers never sleep because we’ve already got our first hints at the 2021 cast and hoo boy, I am excited.

According to the queen of tea-spilling Megan Pustetto of the So Dramatic! podcast, a number of ex-contestants have already expressed their interest, and at least one has already signed their life away.

Locky Gilbert’s season isn’t even over yet, but at least ten of his girls have reportedly already expressed interest in a trip to Paradise. I know, I know, you could call this clout-chasing but honestly, after the shit show that has been this season, I’d be jumping at the chance to fuck off to Fiji for a few weeks too.

So Dramatic’s source claims that Zoe-Clare, Charley, Juliette, Laura, Leilani, Maddy, Marg, Bel (no, not Bella), penguin girl Rosemary and the recently self-yeeted Roxi have all put their hand up for the chance to sip margaritas by the beach next season.

Obviously, it’s all just rumours at this stage, and it’s unlikely that we’ll get ten girls from the same season, but here’s hoping at least a few of these girls get to live out their margarita-sipping dreams.

Meanwhile, Paddy Colliar, Jackson Garlick and Renee Barrett have also allegedly been approached for round-two, which will hopefully mean we’ll be seeing more of Jackson the pie king next season.

But the *real* tea is that last year’s two winners Chelsie Mcleod and Carlin Sterritt are also allegedly coming back for Paradise, which is sure to make for some ~dramaaaaa~.

If So Dramatic’s sources are to be believed, McLeod has already signed her contract, which could explain why she is trying to rent out her house for a few months later this year.

Chelsie is an absolute ICON and if she’s actually making a comeback this season, I will be sitting on my couch with a glass of savvy b and a bucket of popcorn every week.

Nobody has been officially confirmed just yet, but if the above contestants have expressed their interest, it’s sure to be a wild season in Paradise.

You can peep the whole episode on Spotify below for more Bachie tea.