Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt are officially donezo, with the former Bachelorette confirming the news on Instagram this afternoon.

After weeks of whispers, Angie shared, “We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we’ve both been taking space to think about what we really want.”

She continued, “Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I’m sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up. I wish him nothing but the best in the future. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal.”

Angie said she just wanted to put the rumours to bed so the questions would stop.

“Please remember we are both human beings like everyone else, so be kind if you do choose to leave comments or messages. Words can be very hurtful – and compound already difficult times.”

Angie will not be making any further comments on the breakup at this stage.

Similarly, on his Instagram story, Carlin talked about his relationship with Angie.

“My mental health had taken a bit of a left turn and I just simply wasn’t the best version of myself or able to give the best version of me to Angie,” he said. “I wish her well.” Carlin added that he wants nothing but the best for her.

So, well, there you have it.

As for Bachelor in Paradise, that all starts on July 15.