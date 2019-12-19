In news that’ll have you doing some sort of moronic stunt, Jackass is getting a reboot in 2021.

Yes. The glorious stunt/comedy/reality show brought to you by Johnny Knoxville and the gang in the early noughties is coming back for Jackass 4.

Huge, I know. I feel sorry for their middle-aged bodies already.

It’s unclear whether the OG cast of Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Jason ‘Wee-Man’ Acuna and Dave England will be making an appearance, but we can only hope.

Honestly, I’d sell a kidney for another Brad Pitt abduction prank.

If the OG stuntmen reunite for a fourth film, it would be the first time they’ve all filmed together (that we know of) since Ryan Dunn’s unfortunate death in 2011.

However, if the cast DON’T reunite for the film (which seems unlikely in my opinion), they must’ve found another group of yahoos that are down to sit behind jet engines and hanging out with alligators.

The last Jackass film was the pure art that was Jackass 3D back in 2010.

Since then, they’ve teased us a few times.

In 2013, Bam Margera teased a fourth film potentially titled Jackass: We Aren’t Dunn Yet after the late Ryan Dunn, but nothing ever came of that rumour.

We also saw the gang get back together for the 2013 feature length film Bad Grandpa, but that was a totally different realm to the OG Jackass works.

We simply did not deserve Jackass. Hours upon hours of early noughties life was spent parked in front of the TV watching Knoxville and the rest of the stuntmen doing the dumbest things imaginable, and boy oh boy, I am glad they’re coming back for Jackass 4.

According to Deadline, Jackass 4 is 100% confirmed and will be hitting cinemas on March 5, 2021.