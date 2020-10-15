Home and Away‘s Isabel Lucas said she opted out of a COVID-19 test in Byron Bay last month, while filming Bosch & Rockit.

Speaking on a ‘health’ and ‘well-being’ podcast, Lucas revealed that she had not been tested for COVID-19 for the film.

The podcast is run by an American organisation called Alfa Vedic, who manufactures natural/herbal medicines that are paleo and vegan, and I’m sure is right up Pete Evans‘ alley.

“I gave my duty of care of what I could offer to respect everyone’s health and maintain my own health, and I shared that, and I opted out of doing the COVID test,” Lucas said on the podcast.

“Everyone was really respectful and really honouring of, like, how to maintain health while this very tricky time is underway. But I needed to do that. I felt like it was quite an understanding, relaxed group of people.” she added.

Well it turns out the producers weren’t aware that she hadn’t taken the test and expressed their concern in a statement.

“Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been COVID-tested prior to principal photography,” said Black Pearl Productions in the statement.

“Isabel’s recent statement that she was not tested is inconsistent with the producers’ understanding that she had complied with the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production.”

Lucas has also said in the past that she does not trust 5G or immunisations, and made claims her natural lifestyle has enhanced her immune system.

“My immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think. So it was a really beautiful experience all up, even though people were wearing masks most of the time and adhering to those rules,” Isabel Lucas said in the podcast.

I think we we all drink water with lemon, sweetie.