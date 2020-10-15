Home and Away‘s Isabel Lucas said she opted out of a COVID-19 test in Byron Bay last month, while filming Bosch & Rockit.
Speaking on a ‘health’ and ‘well-being’ podcast, Lucas revealed that she had not been tested for COVID-19 for the film.
The podcast is run by an American organisation called Alfa Vedic, who manufactures natural/herbal medicines that are paleo and vegan, and I’m sure is right up Pete Evans‘ alley.
“I gave my duty of care of what I could offer to respect everyone’s health and maintain my own health, and I shared that, and I opted out of doing the COVID test,” Lucas said on the podcast.
“Everyone was really respectful and really honouring of, like, how to maintain health while this very tricky time is underway. But I needed to do that. I felt like it was quite an understanding, relaxed group of people.” she added.
Well it turns out the producers weren’t aware that she hadn’t taken the test and expressed their concern in a statement.
“Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been COVID-tested prior to principal photography,” said Black Pearl Productions in the statement.
“Isabel’s recent statement that she was not tested is inconsistent with the producers’ understanding that she had complied with the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production.”
Lucas has also said in the past that she does not trust 5G or immunisations, and made claims her natural lifestyle has enhanced her immune system.
Freedom of speech is a human right – is it a risk? My family raised me to believe that it’s wise to calmly question important topics in my community. Recently I’ve been saddened to witness friends being labeled or attacked for respectfully questioning and examining certain topics. Topics that are not only relevant to the potential health and safety of their own families, but to everyone on the planet. Just two week ago the second top trending question on Google was “Is 5G safe?” And now Google have announced they are censoring discussions on 5G health effects. Apparently violent pornography has not been censored for our ‘protection’ though. Would it not be wise to ask, why? If over 4,000 peer reviewed reports describe injuries from wireless and thousands of EMF scientists and medical doctors (and ex-Telco employees) around the world are reporting harmful biological effects from wireless radiation – these would be rational questions, wouldn’t they? “I see 10 to 20 new patients each week and one third of those tumours are in the area of the brain around the ear. I personally believe there is a link between tumours and the EMR exposure.” – DR CHARLIE TEO, Australian brain surgeon If you don’t personally believe 5G is harmful, that’s okay but may I gently ask, what could be lost if we all paused for a moments re-evaluation? If there is a possibility that a re-evaluation could benefit our global health and humanity, is it not worth it? We have incredible tech solutions. Fiberoptic internet is cabled, safe, secure, emits no EMF and has no biological consequences. We can still have faster internet without 5G. To clarify, I would never suggest covid-19 is 5G related, (some have speculated). I’d like to support cohesive, clear, calm communication that welcomes healthy questioning. When researching, may I encourage you to take into account verified independent scientific research rather than relying only on mainstream media. #is5gsafe #fiberoptic #solution #safetech #5g #no5g #criticalthinking #healthyquestioning #precautionaryprinciple #calmcommunication #compassionateopenmindedness https://www.5gspaceappeal.org
“My immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think. So it was a really beautiful experience all up, even though people were wearing masks most of the time and adhering to those rules,” Isabel Lucas said in the podcast.
