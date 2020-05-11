In completely unsurprising news, Isabel Lucas and Pete Evans have publicly come out in support of NRL player Bryce Cartwright after he was stood down for refusing to get a flu shot.

In case you missed it, the Gold Coast Titans player was stood down from the league on Friday after he and teammate Brian Kelly refused to receive the flu vaccination required to play when the season resumes on May 28.

As part of the NRL’s “Project Apollo” (not a space mission, just the alternative to NRL island), all players and staff were required to receive the flu shot in an attempt to get the game back up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, Cartwright is receiving public support from two Aussies who haven’t shied away from a little vaccination controversy, which is probably not who you want in your corner.

“Not once have I said I am anti-vaccinations. I’ve never claimed to be a doctor or a medical professional and I have never told anyone what they should or shouldn’t do in regards to vaccinations. I stand for the freedom to choose what goes into our bodies, I am pro-choice, pro-informed consent and pro-medical freedom. I have nothing against people who choose to vaccinate… so to label me an “anti-vaxxer” is spreading misinformation,” Cartwright, 25, wrote in the lengthy Instagram caption. I won’t be bullied into making decisions that could impact my health and the health of my family. Thank you for all the messages to those standing in solidarity, I see you.”

Actress Isabel Lucas was quick to offer her support in the comments.

THANK YOU. We are so grateful to you speaking up for this basic human right — freedom of choice. We are backing you. Keep standing for #prochoice. You are so courageous.

The comment comes just a month after the Home and Away actress was dropped as a charity ambassador for some questionable comments she made about coronavirus vaccines.

But the former Home and Away wasn’t the only controversial Aussie to reply to the post, the Titans star also received four heart emojis in solidarity from Pete Evans, who hasn’t shied away from voicing his controversial opinions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Evans was recently slapped with a well-deserved $25,000 fine for claiming that this fucked up energy machine had “a couple [of recipes] in there for the Wuhan coronavirus.”

Spreading their controversial thoughts on vaccines, especially during a pandemic, has resulted in both Evans and Lucas losing opportunities. Heck, the Australian Medical Association even took to Twitter to shut down Evans’ claims, reminding the world that “He is not a doctor. He is not a scientist. He is a chef.”

Although there’s no current vaccine against the coronavirus (and no, that $15,000 BioCharger won’t do shit), vaccines are super important to protect yourself and the wider community from diseases that are otherwise preventable.

Sure, you’re entitled to believe whatever the hell you want, but there’s an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence out there to dispute the wild claims that vaccines are harmful or dangerous. If you’re concerned about vaccines, please do some research using reputable sources like the Department of Health’s guidelines on vaccines (no, Pete Evans’ Instagram doesn’t count).