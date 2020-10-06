Facebook is now finally cracking the whip on QAnon, officially banning all groups, accounts or pages that represent the group across the social media app and Instagram as well. The move looks to completely obliterate all presence of the antisemitic conspiracy circle on the platforms.

The new policy coming very soon to Facebook and Instagram will target any page or account that even so much as hints towards allegiance to QAnon beliefs, and honestly it is about time. A blog post made by Facebook has explained the urgency behind pushing out this policy now.

“We’ve been vigilant in enforcing our policy and studying its impact on the platform but we’ve seen several issues that led to today’s update,” it said.

“For example, while we’ve removed QAnon content that celebrates and supports violence, we’ve seen other QAnon content tied to different forms of real-world harm, including recent claims that the west coast wildfires were started by certain groups, which diverted the attention of local officials from fighting the fires and protecting the public.”

Just in case you’ve missed out on who the hell these people are and what exactly they want, let me explain who tf QAnon are.

Back in October 2017, an anonymous user who signed off their posts as “Q” began posting a series of cryptic posts to 4chan. Now I know what you’re thinking, of course it was 4chan. It’s always 4chan.

“Q” began to claim that he had special insight into US security operations known as “Q clearance”, and began to suggest through his messages that Donald Trump is fighting a secret war against a cabal of Satanic paedophiles across businesses, the media and the American government.

This secret war is apparently leading to a massive climax in which people like Hillary Clinton will be arrested for their involvement in a secret ring of paedophiles.

This is, of course, a completely unfounded conspiracy theory, but the posts made by “Q” have been taken as bible, and are the source of QAnon beliefs, (which are basically just pro-Trump propaganda for the most part).

QAnon has even been spread around Australia, thanks to the likes of people like Pete Evans and Craig Kelly.

So yeah, it’s kind of an amazing thing that Facebook is getting rid of this group completely. In fact, it’s kind of huge.