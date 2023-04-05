Here’s What The I’m A Celeb Stars Are Getting Paid To Eat Spiders And Handle Their Own Shit

If you watch one episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023, it’s pretty clear that the celebs wouldn’t be enduring these conditions out of the goodness of their own hearts. Yes, they’re raising money for a charity that means a lot to them. But I certainly wouldn’t want to be catapulted into a jungle and forced to guzzle cow cum in front of the entire county without bringing home a little bit of pocket money of my own.

However the celebrities on this season of I’m A Celeb aren’t just getting a little bit of dosh for their trouble. They’re getting entire fkn wages.

According to The Daily Mail, Australian television’s most enduringly problematic golden girl Kerri-Anne Kennerley is this year’s biggest drawcard.

Despite her many major gaffs over the years like slut-shaming her colleague on live television or saying climate change protesters should be “used as a speedbump” for the disruption they cause to society, Channel Ten is throwing wads of cashola at Miss KAK.

For her time on the show she’s reportedly being paid a whopping $180,000.

Plus, she also has a clause in her contract that allows her to take make-up into the jungle. While i’m quite critical of KAK, I’ve got to admit, I love her response when she was questioned about being allowed special privileges bring contraband into the camp.

“They should just get better management. Not my problem,” she told news.com.au. Mood.

The next highest earner is comedian Peter Helliar who is apparently copping $90,000 to head into the jungle.

Ian “Dicko” Dickson is said to be pocketing $80,000. Personally I can’t believe this figure because the last time we saw this man on television was when he dressed as a pirate for Channel Seven’s putt-putt golf series Holey Moley. This seems like a bit much. No seriously, that wasn’t a fever dream, it actually happened.

Married At First Sight queen, AFL playerand radio hostare rumoured to be taking home a groovy $50,000.

Raking in the lowest amount is Geordie Shore‘s Nathan Henry who apparently will be earning $35,000 for his appearance on the show.

I’ll tell you what, I’ve done a lot more for a lot less.

Channel 10, if you’re reading this, I’m happy to be the next fake celebrity à la David Subritzky from last year’s season.