Ice Spice Has Spoken Out For The First Time On The Fkd Comments Matty Healy Made About Her

Ice Spice (whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston) has opened up about what it was like hearing Matty Healy make racist, mocking comments about her on a podcast episode earlier this year, and as always, she was kinder than he deserved.

The rapper has spoken out about the cooked comments in an interview with Variety — the first time she’s addressed the controversy — and said the whole thing left her “confused” as to what TF Healy was trying to say.

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” Ice said.

“Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’

“First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologised or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

ICYMI, Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, appeared on an episode of the Adam Friedland Show in February which turned into a racist shitshow after he revealed he had tried to slide into Ice Spice’s DMs with no success.

In the episode, Ice Spice — who is of Nigerian and Dominican descent — was referred to as “one of the Inuit Spice Girls,” a “chubby Chinese lady,” and “a fucking Eskimo”. The podcasters then mocked a range of “accents” (really it was a cruel rendition of what racists think people of different backgrounds sound like).

Healy eventually apologised on stage at a concert two months later, but it was more “I’m sorry you were offended by a joke” than “I’m sorry I said something deeply offensive”, ya feel me?

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Okay, so if you don’t want to be seen as a dick, don’t be a dick?

Ice Spice said she and Healy are all good now, and all I can say is she’s a better woman than me.

Image: Getty Images / Catherine Powell for MTV, Marcelo Hernandez