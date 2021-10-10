It’s the final week of Mercury Retrograde, fam! And may I add: A-fucking-men! Have a read of what you’re in for during the last week of the dreaded Merc Retro…

ARIES

Your social life will be booming this week as the sun forms a trine with Jupiter and illuminates your friendships and your sense of community. You’ll have the chance to reconnect with old mates and perhaps even make some new ones. It’s the last week of Mercury Retrograde, so just be on the look out for any miscommunications while you’re hanging with peeps (also double-check all risky texts!).

TAURUS

It’s been utter chaos lately, but by Friday, October 15, you’ll feel like you’ve got a firm grasp on things again. This is all thanks to the sun linking up with Jupiter and tightening the reins in the realm of careers. It’s also the last week of Mercury Retrograde, so all aspects of your life should be on the up from here on out.

GEMINI

Good times are ahead, Gemini, as Mercury Retrograde ends this week (praise the LORD for that). Also, the sun linking up with Jupiter on Friday, October 15 will bring a burst of positivity into your zone. Good times and great classic hits are ahead, my friend. Enjoy the sunshine! You’ve bloody earned it.

CANCER

Mercury Retrograde (not to mention bloody COVID and bloody lockdown) has certainly taken its toll, and so this week will be all about healing old wounds and bucking up, thanks to the sun beaming into Jupiter. Take care of yourself, both mentally and physically.

LEO

2021 has been full of questions, and next week, as Mercury Retrograde nears its end, you’ll finally find the answers to some of said questions, and with them will come some much-needed clarity and peace, which you’ve been seeking for some time now. Keep pushing, Leo. You’re almost there!

VIRGO

Keep your eyes on the prize this week, Virgo. And by prize, I mean all the dosh you could be making if ya made a few changes. Whether this is cutting back on the online shopping, switching to a more cost effective grocery shop system, or maybe even kickstarting that money-making venture you’ve been dreaming about for bloody ages.

LIBRA

It’s your season, bb, and so you’ll be feeling the vibes of your planet, Venus. As we know, Venus rules love and beauty, so expect to be feeling all loved up and b-e-a-utiful this week. You’ll also be feeling hella creative, so take advantage of the good vibes and make some sick art.

SCORPIO

At some point this week, a wild revelation will be made, and it’s looking like this is gonna happen by accident. Mercury is in Retrograde, after all, so I’m betting this might be in the form of an accidental text, a leaked DM, or someone blurting something out that they’re not supposed to. Keep your eyes and ears to the ground, Scorp!

SAGITTARIUS

Mercury Retrograde has brought chaos into all our lives, and for you, there’s been a whole lot of conflict in your relationships. Well, good news, Sagi! Not only is Mercury Retrograde ending after this week, but Jupiter is doing its thing with the sun, which will beam positivity into your relationships and help bridge any gaps.

CAPRICORN

You’re generally a pretty confident person, especially where your academic skills and work ethic are concerned, but lately you’ve started to doubt yourself and you needa stop now, ploise! Back yourself, bb! Especially this week, as Jupiter sends opportunities and events into your zone that will challenge you. Show ’em what you’re made of. You’ve got this!

AQUARIUS

Have you been feeling lost lately, Aquarius? Like you’re flailing through life? Well, this week your rudderless ship will finally have some direction, as Mercury Retrograde comes to a close and the sun forms a trine with Jupiter, forging a path with clear goals and intentions.

PISCES

If you’ve been doing it tough lately, this week, you’ll find healing and catharsis through creativity. Flex your creative muscles wherever you can to restore that sense of fun, play and purpose into your life. Also be sure to follow your intuition where decision-making is concerned.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.