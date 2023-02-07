Harry Styles has once again gone and given an entire population the ick after saying something thoughtless, this time at the Grammys. Why does his PR keep letting him do this???

Harry caused a bit of a stir at the awards ceremony on Monday when he won Album of the Year for Harry’s House, over Beyoncé‘s critically acclaimed Renaissance.

I know what you’re thinking: didn’t Beyonce win four other awards that night? Isn’t she the most decorated Grammy winner of all time?

Yes, but did you know that out of all those awards, not one of them has ever been for best album? Even though she’s been nominated for that award four times? In fact, only three Black women have won Album of the Year in the last 65 years.

Hecklers booed and called for Beyonce to win during Harry’s acceptance speech (which was actually very shitty behaviour), but things only became worse when he uttered this line to the audience: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

Harry styles said “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” and I gotta be honest I can’t think of a type of people this happens for more — hey man nice tweet (@jazz_inmypants) February 6, 2023

People like who, Harry? White British men? You were literally nominated in the same category as Beyoncé, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. Pretty sure we know who this actually doesn’t happen to.

Saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” when a Black woman hasn't won that award since 1999 is crazy lol — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 6, 2023

harry styles’ album wasn’t bad but winning album of the year over beyoncé, adele, kendrick lamar, and bad bunny is ridiculous to me lmao. grammys really manage to do this every year — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) February 6, 2023

Listen. I like Harry. But him saying that after all the build up around Beyonce was just wild.



Anyway. — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 6, 2023

Don’t get me wrong, it appeared the stars who were nominated alongside Harry were happy for him, and I don’t think he meant harm. But still, read the room my man.

While Harry is from a small town in the UK and grew up in a single parent household (so did Adele), he certainly doesn’t face the racial and gender hurdles other artists do and it shows in this win.

The man’s been on an upward trajectory since he started and there’s no sign of it slowing down. Much of that is due to his talent, but you can’t deny a huge part of it is also that he’s an attractive white man.

Harry has starred in two movies in the last year despite his mediocre-at-best acting, he has a cosmetics line, and his shows sell out instantly. Yer really fkn successful, ‘Arry. And certainly not a minority group in this category.

like I think he means someone from a small, working class town with no connections becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, bc he said that after selling out Wembley, too but like… no one is gonna hear it that way?? 😭 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) February 6, 2023

It’s not the first time Harry has said something ridiculous and left everyone with the ick, either.

He was dragged by the internet last year when he was asked what he loved about Don’t Worry Darling at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Mind you, this was his first lead role in a film, and it was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Yet, for some reason, the only thing he could think to say about it was that it “feels like a movie”. It was truly the most painful interview I have ever watched.

But wait, there’s more!

Harry also starred in My Policeman, in which he played a closeted cop caught in between his male lover and his wife.

In an interview with Rolling Stone for that film, Harry said: “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it.”

He was called out for this comment too, because the implication that two guys “going at it” isn’t intimate or tender is heteronormative and essentially implies that gay sex is only romantic if it’s done the way traditionally romantic straight sex is.

Plus, it also makes you wonder how many queer movies he’s actually seen. If anything, gay sex scenes have to be more intimate and tender than heterosexual scenes, purely because that is what it takes to overcome taboo and get them on the big screen. Gay romance has always been creative and groundbreaking in the way it depicts love with such emotion and tenderness, let’s not get it wrong.

harry styles didn’t mean anything when he said “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” because i don’t think he’s ever had a thought inside that head — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) February 6, 2023

Honestly, I think the thing with Harry is that he just cannot be trusted to speak on the fly. The man is an incredible performer and talented artist, but clearly speeches and interviews are not his strong suit.

@ Harry Styles PR team, get your shit together and don’t let that man say anything you haven’t pre-approved!!! It’s for the greater good, trust me.