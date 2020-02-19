Jack Whitehall, host of the 2020 BRIT Awards, opened the awards ceremony by giving a special tribute to Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island presenter was found dead at her home in London on Saturday (February 15). Her family shared a brief statement confirming her passing.

Before introducing a performance of Someone You Loved by Lewis Calpadi, Whitehall took a moment to honour Flack.

“Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away,” he said. “She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with our friends and family.”

A beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack from Jack Whitehall at tonight’s #BRITs – followed by a performance of Someone You Loved from Lewis Capaldi. #BRITs2020 ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/YtS3u4zvN0 — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) February 18, 2020

Harry Styles, who dated Flack in 2011, appeared to pay tribute to her when he wore a black ribbon on the lapel of his jacket. Black ribbons are traditionally worn as a sign of mourning.

Harry Styles has just arrived at the #BRITs in a double-breasted Gucci FW20 suit with a lace bib collar, pearl necklace, and a black ribbon on his lapel intended to pay tribute to his former girlfriend Caroline Flack. pic.twitter.com/1CnofkpAeu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 18, 2020

On Monday, Love Island aired a tribute to Flack read by her colleague Iain Stirling.

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth, and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers,” Stirling, who narrates the show, said.

“Like you, we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another,” he said.

Stirling thanked Flack for all the fun times they had making their favourite show, and for being a true friend.