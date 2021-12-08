At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Harry Potter reunion is apparating onto our screens soon, mates, but in the meantime, we’ve got some hot goss via The Daily Prophet Deuxmoi.

Multiple people who supposedly worked on the set of the almighty reunion have spilled tea via anonymous tips to everyone’s favourite goss Insta and we have some good news and some bad news.

Let’s start with the good news!

“My friend worked on the HBO Harry Potter special and she said everyone was so nice and professional,” the message begins, before going into specific cast members.

“Daniel Radcliffe was amazing and so considerate and nice and a pleasure to work with! Said he would work with the cast and crew again in a heartbeat.”

As for Emma Watson, it should come as no surprise that she was “a dream.”

“[She] asked the staff about their own experiences and was ‘very empathetic and caring and concerned for the crew’,” they added.

Credit: Instagram / Deuxmoi.

The anonymous insider also revealed that “they filmed it in several different countries but they’re going to edit to make it seem like it was all in the same room.” Apparently they “recreated the sets all over so it matched up.” Intriguing!

Prompted by the first blind item, another source asked Deuxmoi if Daniel and Emma ever hooked up, which resulted in some spicy tea being spilled.

“Speaking of the Harry Potter cast, did nothing ever happen between Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe while filming the series? Especially the 2014 to 2015 era?” one Deuxmoi disciple asked.

Deuxmoi then responded: “Well I don’t know if this is a well-known thing, but Emma was linked to an actor back then who is about 10 years older than her and kind of has a controversial rep. Have you heard this rumour?”

“If you’re talking about Jay Barrymore, I’ve heard his name, yes. If it’s someone else then nope, I hadn’t heard the rumours until now,” the follower wrote. FYI Jay Barrymore is an actor who dated Emma for seven months back in 2008.

“No, I’m talking about someone who likes stickers,” Deuxmoi teased. Someone who likes stickers? Okay, NFI who that could be, but go off, sis.

A third source then dove in and added intel in a follow-up IG Story. Not about the hook-up rumours, I’m afraid. About the filming of the Harry Potter reunion.

“I was on the team helping Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs shoot in Toronto,” they claimed.

Hang on a minute, does this mean that our big three, the IRL Harry, Ron and Hermione, don’t actually get together at the same location for the reunion? Uh, that’s low-key devastating, if true!

They continued, “My middle school self was freaking out on the inside but kept it cool. The whole team was really nice and hearing Dan, Emma and Rupert especially talk about their experience was awesome and nostalgic,” adding that they “were super kind.”

Look, it’ll still be fab watching the cast reunite and reminisce, at least over Zoom which has become the new norm now, so we should all be used to this!

BINGE will be dropping the reunion spesh on the same day as overseas on January 1 from 7pm AEDT.

Peep the freshly released teaser below: