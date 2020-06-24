We’ve just copped our first look at The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 via the official trailer and it looks like we’re in for one helluva season as the long-awaited battle begins.

The action-packed clip shows the ongoing revolution, as June and her allies work to upend Gilead’s oppressive society through violent resistance.

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret AtwoodThe Handmaid’s Tale takes place in a dystopian world where fertile women, called handmaids, are forced into slavery to produce offspring.

Showrunner Bruce Miller recently teased that a ‘yuge incident is on its way that’ll leave audiences gasping.

“You don’t want to be setting up season 4 in season 3. Audiences smell that coming,” he previously told EW. “So what I do is completely screw myself at the end of the season. Then you think, ‘Oh, there’s a whole bunch of smart writers who will come in next season and solve that problem.'”

The series is now streaming on Stan.

