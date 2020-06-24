We’ve just copped our first look at The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 via the official trailer and it looks like we’re in for one helluva season as the long-awaited battle begins.
The action-packed clip shows the ongoing revolution, as June and her allies work to upend Gilead’s oppressive society through violent resistance.
Catch it below:
Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in a dystopian world where fertile women, called handmaids, are forced into slavery to produce offspring.
Showrunner Bruce Miller recently teased that a ‘yuge incident is on its way that’ll leave audiences gasping.
“You don’t want to be setting up season 4 in season 3. Audiences smell that coming,” he previously told EW. “So what I do is completely screw myself at the end of the season. Then you think, ‘Oh, there’s a whole bunch of smart writers who will come in next season and solve that problem.'”
The series is now streaming on Stan.