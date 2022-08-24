The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is on its way and it sure looks like we’re in for a wild one.

Here’s everything we know about the hotly anticipated new season of the dark drama series.

What will happen in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

According to Hulu’s synopsis, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Who is starring in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

Elisabeth Moss returns as our protagonist, along with returning series regulars include Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

As we know, Alexis Bledel has sadly stepped away from the series and her character will defs be missed.

Is there a The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 trailer?

There sure is! Have a watch below:

When does The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 drop in Australia?

The series drops on September 14 in the U.S., stay tuned for intel on its Aussie release date!