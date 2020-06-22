Guy Sebastian has apologised after coming under fire for his behaviour in last night’s episode of The Voice.

ICYMI: Kelly Rowland was v. pissed after Guy’s team members Bukhu Ganburged and Johnny Manuel performed an “unfair” song with the Mongolian throat singer and the musical theatre singer performing ‘Earth Song’ by Michael Jackson.

The argument was sparked when Delta Goodrem said she thought the song only suited Johnny’s voice and not Bukhu, which Kelly agreed with.

Delta said, “I mean, I’m trying to work out, because – firstly, clearly Johnny, you’re in the zone, it was flawless what you were doing. The only thing I was struggling with was I was trying to understand how this was a battle. Because it felt like Bukhu was your backing player.”

“Bukhu, I didn’t get to hear any of your vocals that I heard, that I know we all turned around for in the Blinds and I didn’t at all feel it was fair,” she added. “So, I’m confused how Bukhu felt in that situation because he was backing you. And that’s it, and that’s not a battle and that’s not fair.”

Kelly agreed with this sentiment, “I do agree, Johnny the way you performed that was so beautiful… It’s so unfortunate because I feel like it takes away from both of you in this moment, because Johnny can’t just relish in this incredible moment.”

The Destiny’s Child singer then told Guy that she took that moment away from Johnny because she chose a song where Bukhu was only backing up.

To which Guy responded, “You guys have lost your minds.”

Kelly explained that the battles were intended to showcase vocal talent, rather than to create ~moments~. She then stormed off, saying “I just feel like this is becoming redundant and I’m not going to do this.”

Social media was quick to slam Guy, hence his need to fire off an apology tweet.

