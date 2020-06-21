Thanks for signing up!

The OG Bachelor lovers and soon-to-be parents Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards have announced the sex of their first child by sharing glorious snaps from their gender reveal party.

The Bachie power couple’s first kiddo will be a, wait for it…

…

…

GIRL!!!

“Looks like she’s going to be Daddy’s lil girl! Music’s a little soppy but I think moments like these need a little a little piano and slow mo,” ripped daddy Tim captioned footage of the exciting reveal. “Still wrapping my head around becoming a father but I cannot wait to wrap my little girl in so much love, hugs and spikey bearded kisses when she’s ready to join us!!!” he added. “And with a mother like Anna she’s going to be a lively one!” Anna also shared bb content to her own Insta, writing: “The moment you find out you’re having a girl. #purehappiness #genderreveal”