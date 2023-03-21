I know it’s been a hot minute since the Gilmore Girls revival aired and dropped that bombshell ending (and by hot minute I mean six years), but it looks like we finally might have an official answer to the often-asked question: who is Rory’s baby daddy?

To give you a quick recap, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life released in 2016. During the last few seconds of the finale, after Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Paterson) got married, Rory (Alexis Bledel) revealed she was pregnant.

Aaaaand then the show ended, leaving us on a forever cliffhanger with absolutely no clue about who the father was or what the future held. Evil! Evil I tell you!

But now, yonks later, A Year In The Life‘s costume supervisor Valerie Campbell has revealed that actually, the answer was there all along — and she can confirm it with her own BTS info.

For some reason, Campbell was compelled to post a TikTok video six years after the finale where she explained how to “do the math” of Rory’s pregnancy timeline in order to figure out who she conceived the bebe with. As you may remember, Rory’s love life was messy AF.

Campbell pointed out Rory “definitely wasn’t sleeping with” Paul (Jack Carpenter) during winter, so he’s not the daddy. And even if he was, the timing is off because that means she would have been giving birth in the fall which was almost a year later (I should remind y’all that each episode was titled after its respective seasons in the order of Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall).

She also ruled out Rory’s one night stand with that guy dressed as a Wookiee because it happened in spring, meaning she would’ve been about to pop by fall when she revealed her pregnancy to Lorelai in November. Which she obvs wasn’t.

“We never gave her a pregnancy belly,” Campbell confirmed.

“We were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee.”

Campbell then said that the only answer left was Logan (Matt Czuchry), the man Rory was having an affair with who was also engaged to someone else.

“It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious,” she said.

Okay, maybe it was obvious, but we were all in denial because Logan sucked. I’m glad we have this answer 7,000 years after the show ended so I can be mad all over again.

In a follow up video, Campbell also reminded everyone that Matt Czuchry, the guy who played Logan, said in the past that he knows who the baby daddy is.

Hmmm, I wonder why he knows of all people, huh???

Honestly, Logan being Rory’s baby daddy makes sense because the show has always written her to be a mirror of Lorelai — right down to the way she delivered the news of her pregnancy.

This way, Logan is her Christopher (David Sutcliffe) and Jesse (Milo Ventimiglia) is her Luke. It’s all in the parallels, everyone.