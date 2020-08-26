Thanks for signing up!

It’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid would share a bunch of baby bump pics while awaiting her first child with partner, Zayn Malik, nor is it a shock that the eventuating images would be a full-on fashion production.

But the photos, revealed on her Instagram overnight, are still pretty impressive: even in the middle of a pandemic, there are people celebrating the imminent arrival of new life. That’s something nice to think about, I suppose.

The black-and-white images, from photography duo Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi, showcase the 25-year-old in all manner of flowy gowns.

The focus, obviously, is on the bump, as evidenced by this nifty silhouette situation.

In her final post of the series, Hadid thanked the photogs, along with stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and makeup artist Erin Parsons for making it happen.

While it’d be nice to temporarily forget this sprog will arrive in a world rumbled by a global virus, Parsons shared a behind-the-scenes shot showing how Hadid’s look actually came together.

The photos themselves seem pretty timeless, but I sincerely hope face shields don’t become a necessity for maternity shoots.

Anyway, and all the best to her, Zayn, and bub.