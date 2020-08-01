Gigi Hadid has shared a snap with “baby daddy” Zayn Malik and uhh… Does this mean she’s popped out the genetically-blessed bebe???

Just a day after Malik shared a teary-eyed selfie on his ‘gram, Gigi has posted a loved-up photo of her own.

“Baby daddy,” the supermodel captioned the photo.

In a matter of hours, the post has already amassed nearly 4 million likes, with over 100,000 comments gushing over how cute the pair are.

But are they a pair, or are they now a trio? Could this be a sign that bebe Hadid-Malik is earth-side? Between this and Zayn’s recent teary-eyed snap, it’s not *that* far fetched to think that maybe the baby is among us.

It’s been exactly three months to the day since Gigi confirmed the pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon, but she’s yet to reveal an actual due date. However, her mum Yolanda Hadid has previously hinted that she’s due in September, so maybe they’re just sharing a loved-up pic to celebrate their last few weeks before the baby arrives.

I mean, can you blame them?

Or maybe she’s just flexing that her baby daddy is Zayn Malik, and honestly, more power to her.

Wow Gigi Hadid really said this is for the world to see when she said “baby daddy” and I support that ???? — xr (@idyniky) August 1, 2020

can you believe gigi hadid can say that her baby daddy is ZAYN? yeah — georgia roseᵇᵘˢ¹ MISSED ZAYN (@gottabekiwi) August 1, 2020

Either way, I simply cannot handle how good looking these people are. Genetics really did *that*.

At this point, I am too emotionally invested in their adorable family. Please, nobody talk to me until the baby is born.