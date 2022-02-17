Good news everyone! Futurama is coming back, baby. Bad news everyone! The original voice actor for Bender won’t be returning for the reboot. In the words of Zoidberg: awww.

John DiMaggio played the loveably chaotic, drunk and violent robot as well as Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, King Zog in Disenchantment, Wakka in Final Fantasy X and a bunch more iconic characters.

Deadline reported on February 9 that the actor won’t be returning as negotiations with him and Futurama studio 20th Television Animation were left at a standstill. It added that the studio planned on recasting for the role ahead of a first table read on Monday.



DiMaggio explained in a statement released on Wednesday that the decision was because of the unfair working conditions voice actors face in the industry.

“I don’t think only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” he explained.

“Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy & different boundaries. Their ‘price’. Some accept offers, some hold their ground.”

DiMaggio added that the character Bender is a “part of [his] soul”. He hoped that fans wouldn’t view his statement as disrespectful towards them or the Futurama family.

“It’s about self-respect,” he clarified.

“And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent.”

The voice actor received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. His statement sparked a conversation on Twitter around the pay inequality and exploitations of voice actors in the animation industry.

“Voice actors [are] loved by fans [but are] treated insanely unfair by Hollywood,” tweeted Tara Strong, the voice of Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls, Raven from Teen Titans and more.

“They love making us feel replaceable and get away with paying a fraction of what on-camera celebs make. Time to close the gap.”

“We stand with John DiMaggio,” pledged John Bailey who currently narrates videos on the Honest Trailers YouTube channel.

DiMaggio’s Futurama pals have not publicly commented on his statement or appeared to like any tweets related to it.