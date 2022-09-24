The Don’t Worry Darling drama train is chug-chugging along, this time with reports of an alleged “screaming match” between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh.

Now, if you’ve been keeping up with the drama (and there’s a LOT of it so get up to speed here) you’ll know that things behind the scenes are rumoured to have been… kind of bad.

Months ago, Page Six reported Pugh wasn’t happy about Wilde dating Mr Harold Styles during production. Since the publication of that article, things have gotten messier and messier.

We had Miss Flo. We had rumours of a salary gap. We had SpitGate. We had the Shia fucking LeBouf of it all.

Throughout the drama, Wilde has asserted there’s no beef between her and Florence Pugh.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde popped in a bit of pseudo-feminist rhetoric and lavished Pugh with praise.

“It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power,” she said.

“I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away.

“Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together.”

But now, a source has told Vulture that there was in fact backstage tension.

The source seemingly confirmed those rumours that Pugh was annoyed by Wilde sneaking off.

“Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” they said.

Then, the source said at one point Pugh and Florence had a “screaming match” during filming.

Apparently what followed was top Warner Bros. studio execs like Toby Emmerich having to get involved in a “long negotiation process” to get Pugh to participate in promo for the film “in any way”.

I mean, clearly it worked: Pugh posted two Insta posts about the film on September 24 — though neither of them referenced Wilde or Styles by name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Say what you will about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles as a couple, at least their last names sound good together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Vulture also reported that Warner Bros. execs aren’t super pleased with the chaos that has been this press tour.

“Olivia is either a mad genius who just figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that just drives up the box office, or she doesn’t have any self-awareness that she is fucking up her movie,” a different source told the publication.

However it must be said: Don’t Worry Darling has been popping the fuck off at the box-office since its release.

For its part, Warner Bros. have denied that there’s any beef between it and Wilde.

In a statement, CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said the studio was “so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done”, per E!Online.

It said it was “grateful” for Wilde’s “tireless support… in bringing her vision to life from production through release”.

“Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

In short, I think we can all agree: this is both the wildest and most persistent celebrity drama in a hot minute. Kris Jenner is probably taking notes.