The promo tour for Don’t Worry Darling — the hotly anticipated film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and directed by Olivia Wilde — is well underway and many spicy nuggets of info have been unveiled.

The latest is an interview with Wilde for Variety Magazine in which she graced the cover.

Here’s a bunch of Wilde bombshells she dropped during the chat.

She broke her silence on Jason Sudekis serving her legal papers at CinemaCon

For the first time, Wilde spoke about the shocking moment her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis had her served with legal papers while she was presenting at CinemaCon in April of this year.

Olivia Wilde holding the confidential papers while on stage at CinemaCon. (Credit: Getty)

“It was really upsetting,” she said.

“It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

She added, “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Agreed. Beyond fucked up, aye.

Those rumours about Harry Styles earning three times more than Florence Pugh are BS

Wilde shot down the rumour that Pugh made AUD$1 million on the film, while Styles earned $3.6 million.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Wilde said.

“But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

She addressed Shia LaBeouf being fired from the film

Actor Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in Harry Styles’ role but was later fired when the singer became available.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work: his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” Wilde told the outlet.

“He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

She dodged a question about the rumoured Spider-Woman movie

Wilde did not confirm if that rumoured Spider-Woman movie is happening, but she did discuss Marvel’s process of filmmaking.

“That, I can’t say a word about. Yeah, no — I can’t say anything about it. I have to bury myself in the couch now.” Wilde told the trade. “I will say that I think the Marvel approach of allowing newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I am a big fan of what they’re doing over there, but, yeah, I can’t confirm whether that is what that is. But that would be cool.”

Have a read of the full spicy chat for more tea.

Don’t Worry Darling will hit cinemas on October 6.