Well, this is awkward: while presenting at a major movie convention in Las Vegas, actor-director Olivia Wilde was handed a large envelope marked “personal and confidential” right there on stage.

To make matters even more cringe, Entertainment Weekly has reported that the documents were in fact legal papers from Wilde’s ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis regarding the couple’s two kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

To make matters even MORE cringe, Wilde was handed said papers while on stage presenting the first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, the film she directed starring her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Honestly, a Hollywood scribe couldn’t write this shit.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the papers were slid onto the CinemaCon stage while Wilde was speaking, and she said “This is for me?” before calling the envelope “very mysterious.”

Wilde then said “I’m going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script?” before looking at the papers inside. Apparently once she clocked what they were, she said “Okay, got it. Thank you.”

She then continued presenting the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t comment on the envelope again.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the envelope contained “papers to establish jurisdiction relating to the children” from their father, Jason Sudeikis.

A source told the publication: “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

As for how a woman was allowed to just walk up to the stage during a presentation, a rep for CinemaCon told Entertainment Weekly: “We are reevaluating our security procedures to secure the safety of all of our attendees.”

“Right now we’re just concentrating on as an organisation what we need to do to ensure the safety of our delegates,” the rep added.

Wild(e) scenes.