GROSS: FBoy Island’s Caleb Has Defended His Fkd Vagina Comments & I’m Gonna Hurl

Ah, FBoy Island. The show that just keeps on giving. That showcases the worst of men. Exhibit A: Caleb Duncan.

Yeah, Caleb was that bloke, who in episode one, decided to solidify his status as the ultimate villain and lord of the FBoys when he made a gross, derogatory comment to leading lady Molly O’Halloran after she revealed her ex-fiancé cheated on her with an escort.

In response, Caleb told another contestant that her ex likely cheated on her because she “ain’t got no good pussy”.

Jesus fucking Christ. The misogyny on this bloke.

Now, Caleb has defended his comments arguing that he’s the “most natural person” on the show. Hooooooo boy.

“I felt like I was the most natural person when it came to just being me on the show,” he told news.com.au. “You know, I got a big personality. Everybody’s like, ‘Get him off [the show]’ at the beginning.”

“I was kind of shocked about the reactions of other contestants because these guys act like this doesn’t happen, but this is a true issue,” Caleb said in an attempt to justify his gross comment.

“I don’t think I was being terrible. With that particular guy [Molly’s ex], having to get an escort, she was with him just a couple of hours before. I think I was being real honest because I’ve been with women and their vagina is just not that good. Be real. You want me to be a real guy or you want me to tell the women what they want to hear?”

Bro, please STOP. I’m BEGGING you.

Sadly, despite the widespread public backlash and the general vibe that it’s not acceptable to comment on the… quality(?) of a woman’s vagina, Caleb really doubled down on his FBoy Island stance, even likening the backlash to the incident as a “double standard”.

“I’ve had some instances where if you have a small penis, the girl’s gonna laugh at you. But if the girl has a vagina and it’s not that good, it is not getting wet, it’s not moist? It is a double standard,” he said.

Brb, retrieving the tiniest violin imaginable.

“I’m just trying to be authentic, but also I knew that that was gonna ruffle some feathers because nobody’s ever said that on Australian TV.

“Honestly, I was the most honest person on that show more than anybody else.”

Unsurprisingly, Caleb was yeeted from FBoy Island in Monday’s episode, but he still managed to miraculously survive eight episodes. It was only after his FBoy status was made public that he got the chop from Ziara Rae, another lead woman on the show.

…which was probably a good idea given Caleb was probably gonna take the money and run.

“You know what, I would’ve ran. I would’ve probably ran just so people can be even that much mad at me because they’re already mad at me,” he said. “I think Z’s such a nice girl. I probably would’ve split it with her, though. But she’s such a good girl. I liked her on the show.”

“I’m gonna tell it how it is. I’m not gonna fake it. And a lot of people don’t love me for that,” he added.

Caleb ended the chat with a pretty sobering reality that we can see across many reality TV shows — blokes with misogynistic views are often given extra screen time, usually in the attempt to promote a villain.

“I’m gonna get opportunities because I am how I am.”

Sigh.