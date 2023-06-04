Vivid Sydney Headliner Ethel Cain Has Just Posted An Update After Collapsing Mid-Set On Saturday

Ethel Cain, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Florida in the US has collapsed on stage at the Sydney Opera house during their performance at Vivid in Sydney in front of thousands of fans on Saturday Night.

The event had to be cancelled after Hayden Silas Anhedönia (whose stage name is Ethal Cain) performed just three songs.

According to those present at the concert, she was in the middle of playing her hit song “A House in Nebraska” when the incident occurred.

Security managed to help her to her feet to leave the stage safely.

The singer was performing a series of three headline shows at the festival from June 2-4 with tickets costing $55 for general admission.

It’s not yet clear whether ticket-holders will be offered any sort of reimbursement but those who were there last night should probs keep an eye on their email inboxes.

Cain posted a statement to her Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon.

“Hi everyone. So sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night but all this touring and travelling has finally caught up with me,” she began.

“I am feeling better today though I am excited for the show tonight!!

“I promise I will make it up to those of you from last night whenever I can.

“Thank you much Sydney (sic), love u all”.

Always good to hear some positive news like that from the artist themselves!

Vivid Sydney is continuing until June 17 and this year’s festival is easily the most ambitious iteration in its history.

If you’re keen to get down and check out the lights, sounds and other performances, you can check out our simple guide to all the best shit. There’s even a heap of free activities and exhibits!

If you hate fun and would prefer to stare at a wall all day, then by all means, go for it.