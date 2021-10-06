The Ellen Show is on its last leg and the tired TV host, Ellen DeGeneres, is sitting down with her last few celebrity guests before saying buh-buh to daytime telly (hopefully for good).

And, erm, let’s just saying she’s going out with a bang, but not in a good way…

First, she offended Kim Kardashian on a recent episode by making a fucken weird joke about her youngest kid, Psalm.

And now she’s copped a throttling from actress Leah Remini after checking out mid-interview.

As the King of Queens star was telling her story to the talkshow host, she noticed that DeGeneres was no longer paying attention.

“No, because you’re acting really interested,” Remini scolded DeGeneres. “So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story.”

“I’m always interested!” DeGeneres insisted, to which Remini responded: “You’re not, Ellen! Stop.”

READ MORE Ellen DeGeneres Made A Fkn Weird Joke About Kim Kardashian's Son And It Did Not Go Over Well

The actress teased the host before getting up and slapping her on the wrist.

“It’s my last season. Don’t hurt me!” DeGeneres said.

“I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” Remini said. “But anyway, thank you for having me. … Now back to me.”

To be fair, the whole thing was probably just a joke, especially since the actress thanked DeGeneres at the end of the show, but the fact that the host was called out by a guest for always seeming disinterested, especially in the wake of the toxic workplace allegations, is… not a good look.

Have a peek below, via Entertainment Tonight Canada: